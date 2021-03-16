IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

NYSE IAG opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $12,845,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.