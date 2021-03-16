iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Up 43.2% in February

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 998,500 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the February 11th total of 697,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. 512,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,250. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICLK. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,174 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $18,954,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $8,310,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 72.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 316,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.