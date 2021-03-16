IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,256 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1,695.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 933.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IDA opened at $101.12 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

