IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Wedbush

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.71.

IDYA opened at $23.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $690.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $24.37.

In other news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $6,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 319,057 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,156,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

