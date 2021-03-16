IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

IEX traded down $4.59 on Thursday, hitting $198.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.18. IDEX has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

