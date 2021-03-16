IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.10

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $59.20 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IDEX has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,171,963 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

