iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Short Interest Update

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the February 11th total of 474,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iFresh stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) by 278.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of iFresh worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iFresh stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 241,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,708. iFresh has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of -3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

iFresh Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company provides vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and spices, such as peanut oil, cooking wine, vinegar, dark soy sauce, black bean sauce, pepper oil, and chilly oil; tea, condiments, canned goods, flour products, marine food products, candies groceries, traditional Chinese medicine, health products, and dried food; rice and rice products; assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, frozen seafood products, and aquatic products; and cooking utensils.

