Ikarian Capital LLC Acquires 127,360 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,360 shares during the period. Sutro Biopharma comprises about 0.6% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,322 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $21,741,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 410,495 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 391,561 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STRO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. 5,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.74 million, a P/E ratio of -262.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

