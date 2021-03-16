Ikarian Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 951,400 Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 951,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 2.20% of Liquidia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 692,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 117.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 719,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $2,136,282.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,505,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,165 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LQDA stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.05.

LQDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

