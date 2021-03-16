Ikarian Capital LLC Buys 149,262 Shares of BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG)

Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) by 59,704.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,262 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.70% of BCTG Acquisition worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,288,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,180,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCTG Acquisition stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. 3,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,869. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.65. BCTG Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

About BCTG Acquisition

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

