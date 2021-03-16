Ikarian Capital LLC Buys 260,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 1,613.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.54% of Vaxcyte worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 924,716 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,064,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Vaxcyte by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $58.47.

In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,695,612.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $65,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,401 shares of company stock worth $13,565,984 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

