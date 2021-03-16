Ikarian Capital LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INBX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,909. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on INBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $440,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

