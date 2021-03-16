Ikarian Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 121,486 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 121,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,949. The firm has a market cap of $867.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). On average, equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

