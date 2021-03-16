Ikarian Capital LLC Raises Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 17,812.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,179 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alector by 98.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the first quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 14.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,865,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 598,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 205,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the third quarter valued at about $1,381,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,658 shares of company stock worth $1,781,627. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alector stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,750. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

