IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Price Down 9.2%

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)’s stock price fell 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $21.30. 5,076,767 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 402% from the average session volume of 1,011,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

A number of research firms have commented on IMAX. Barrington Research increased their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $1,182,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,828 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

