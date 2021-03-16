Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.22

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.22 and traded as high as $19.90. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 124,804 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

