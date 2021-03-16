Independent Research Reiterates “€155.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €153.09 ($180.10).

HNR1 opened at €151.60 ($178.35) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €140.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €136.78.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

