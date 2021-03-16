Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the February 11th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVFH opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. Innovative Food has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

