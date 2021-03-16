Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives $25.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on INOV. TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of Inovalon stock remained flat at $$27.43 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 684.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,496 shares of company stock worth $2,709,409 in the last three months. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Inovalon during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.