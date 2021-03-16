Insider Buying: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Purchases 70,668 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 70,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.21 per share, with a total value of $4,608,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 26,431 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $1,730,966.19.

On Monday, March 8th, Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $6,347,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 133,383 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $7,754,887.62.

Shares of PFSI stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.05. 647,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,310. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,185,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $20,405,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,383,000 after purchasing an additional 313,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

