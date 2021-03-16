Insider Buying: SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) CFO Acquires 62,500 Shares of Stock

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) CFO Navneet Govil bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SVFB stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Company Profile

There is no company description available for SVF Investment Corp 2.

