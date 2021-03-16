Insider Buying: UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) Insider Purchases £95,250 in Stock

UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) insider Shane Cooke acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £95,250 ($124,444.73).

Shares of UDG opened at GBX 779 ($10.18) on Tuesday. UDG Healthcare plc has a twelve month low of GBX 423.40 ($5.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 849.50 ($11.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 790.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 765.70.

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

