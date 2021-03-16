Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $936,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.16. 151,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,855. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.61 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

