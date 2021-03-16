Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells 58,500 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,725,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,278,852.80.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 30,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 34,598 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,302.15.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 7,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,045.00.

TSE CEU traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.19.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

