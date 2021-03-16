Insider Selling: Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Sells 2,312 Shares of Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $55,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $529,422.88.

On Thursday, January 14th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $817,387.20.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $38,790.00.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $23.68. 5,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,299. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CODI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

