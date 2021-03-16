Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $3,094,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steve E. Krognes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $3,254,500.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Steve E. Krognes sold 3,035 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $213,481.90.

Shares of DNLI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.45. 541,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,204. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

