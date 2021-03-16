Insider Selling: Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Insider Sells 161,423 Shares of Stock

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 151.60 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.55. Man Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.78 ($2.14). The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 16.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 152.20 ($1.99).

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

