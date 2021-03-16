Insider Selling: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Insider Sells 12,303 Shares of Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MMSI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 254,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,936. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 143,739 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,401 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 945,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.