Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 10,266 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $2,503,261.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,884,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,710,892.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MORN opened at $248.70 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $255.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

