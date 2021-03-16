Insider Selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $165.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.92 and its 200 day moving average is $111.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $166.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

