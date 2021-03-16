Insider Selling: ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Insider Sells 19,099 Shares of Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PUMP stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 1,046,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 3.48.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ProPetro to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ProPetro by 12.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in ProPetro by 77.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 793,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 346,043 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in ProPetro by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ProPetro by 10,255.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,365 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $1,417,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.