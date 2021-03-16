Insider Selling: Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Sells 1,733 Shares of Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $80.95.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $57,826,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 428,855 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 328,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PB. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

