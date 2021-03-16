Insider Selling: Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) COO Sells 12,460 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $1,535,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.78, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.52. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $127.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

