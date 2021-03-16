Insider Selling: Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 967,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 107,995 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

