Insider Selling: Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Martin Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,300.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,831. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. Research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,710,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 118,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,172,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 848,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

