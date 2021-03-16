Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the February 11th total of 57,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,604. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insignia Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 52.71% of Insignia Systems worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.