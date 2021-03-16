Interface, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

Interface has decreased its dividend by 62.0% over the last three years.

Get Interface alerts:

NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 324,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.