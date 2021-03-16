International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $128.58 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $135.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

