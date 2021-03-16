International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 312.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in International Paper by 2.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in International Paper by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after buying an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in International Paper by 17.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

