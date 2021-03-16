International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. US Bancorp DE raised its position in International Seaways by 63.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 136.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

