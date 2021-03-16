Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives $27.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITPOF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ITPOF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.02. 22,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

