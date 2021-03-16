Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.36.

Shares of ITP opened at C$30.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$7.02 and a 52-week high of C$30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

