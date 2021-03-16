Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Get Invacare alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invacare from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $302.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.94. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.60 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invacare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,988,000 after buying an additional 210,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invacare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,294,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Invacare by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invacare by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invacare during the third quarter worth approximately $654,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.