Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 11th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.26. 56,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,810. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

