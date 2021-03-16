Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Up 41.2% in February

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 11th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IPKW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $43.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000.

