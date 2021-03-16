Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the February 11th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCM opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

