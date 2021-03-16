Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the February 11th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $258,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,362,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.