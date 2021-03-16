Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Down 44.0% in February

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the February 11th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $49.70.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.