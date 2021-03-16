Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at National Bankshares

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Invesque from C$2.45 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

TSE:IVQ.U traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.61. 246,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,776. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.22. Invesque has a twelve month low of C$1.45 and a twelve month high of C$3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$145.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

