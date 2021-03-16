Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the February 11th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVSBF traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. 2,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.09. Investor AB has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $81.25.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

